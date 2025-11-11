/Nepal police arrests 423 linked to Gen Z protest; at least 76 killed as per latest record

On Monday (Nov 10), the Nepal police confirmed the arrest of over 423 people accused of crimes such as murder and vandalism during the massive uprising against corruption and other issues on September 9 that rocked the Himalayan country. The protest by the country's youth not only toppled the government but also led to the reestablishment of new leadership. In the data released by the police, charges against the suspects included illegal possession and use of weapons. During the two-day violence that erupted, at least 76 people were killed as per the new police toll, including 63 protesters, 10 escaped prisoners and three police officers.

Nepal police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle was quoted by news agency AFP, saying, “A team is looking into the incidents and we are working to collect information.”

In September, during Nepal's Gen Z protest, the youth took to the streets, enraged, and sloganeered against the current administration. Government property, as well as the offices and residences of ministers and former ministers, were vandalised. The agitated demonstrators set everything in their sight ablaze. From the parliament buildings to 5-star hotels, nothing was spared.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Here’s what happened:

On September 4, Nepal announced a ban on 26 social media platforms as they failed to register and officially comply with the norms laid by the government. This move came after repeated efforts urging the companies to register with the country. The administration said this was to ensure the platform was used responsibly and was looking for more accountability. In hindsight, it was viewed as censorship to block free speech in the Himalayan country.

The government's claim

The Nepalese government claimed that social media users were registering with fake identities to spread hate in the country, also mentioning cybercrime as a factor. It was further said that harmony was being disturbed by using social media as a tool.

The youth’s take

The youth of the country was not convinced by the government’s reason behind the social media ban. It began as a protest against the ban on these platforms, which the youth said was a way to censor voices in the country. Social media may have been a trigger, but the unrest currently ongoing in Nepal is about corruption and economic disparity.





