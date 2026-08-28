/Nepal floods: PM, ministers pledge a month’s salary to relief fund; India calls relief efforts ‘highest priority’

Nepal’s death toll from the devastating floods has climbed to 475 as rescue teams continue efforts to reach hundreds of people trapped in affected areas. Amid the crisis, Prime Minister Balendra Shah and his council of ministers decided on Friday to contribute one month of their salaries to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Shah also chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday, with ministers expected to discuss steps to improve relief operations in flood-hit areas and speed up the reconstruction of damaged physical infrastructure.

The Nepal Prime Minister’s Office said in a Facebook post, "The government has decided to deposit one month's salary/wages of all members of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers today."

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The cabinet also gave in-principle approval to Krishi Samagri Company Limited to procure 25,000 metric tons of DAP fertiliser from India through government-to-government procurement.

The government said, "Similarly, the meeting has decided to direct the Ministry of Finance to prepare a relief and rehabilitation package for individuals and business organisations affected by the floods that occurred in the districts of Rasuwagadhi and Bhotekoshi River and lower coastal areas on Wednesday.

The meeting has also decided to give in-principle approval to the Krishi Samagri Company Limited to purchase 25,000 metric tons of DAP fertiliser from India through G2G procurement."

India steps up relief efforts

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Nepal following the devastating flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa. He said India is giving the issue its "highest priority".

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had discussed the situation with Indian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing. He added that the concerned divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs had briefed him about additional relief supplies that will be sent to Nepal.

"Discussed the relief and rescue efforts underway in Nepal today. Our Embassies in Kathmandu & Beijing provided an updated picture in respect of the status and well-being of Indian nationals. The concerned MEA Divisions apprised us of the further relief supplies to be sent to Nepal. We give highest priority to this issue," the X post read.

Indians account for the largest number of missing foreign nationals in Nepal, with 288 people still untraced. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the 288 "uncontactable citizens" include 73 Indians working at the Trishuli-1 hydropower project.

Flash floods leave widespread devastation

The crisis began after a catastrophic flash flood hit the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26. A powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders moved through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, causing widespread destruction.

Nepal is now dealing with the aftermath of the major flash flood that struck Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning as rescue and relief efforts continue across the affected areas.