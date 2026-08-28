/Is Strait of Hormuz finally safe? US says Iranian mines cleared from key shipping routes

The US military on Thursday (Aug 27) said that it has cleared Iranian sea mines from internationally recognised transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz, marking what Central Command described as a major milestone in efforts to restore shipping through the strategic waterway. In a video posted on X, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said American forces had completed the mine-clearing operation after months of disruption in the strait.

“The US military has achieved a major milestone in the Strait of Hormuz,” Cooper said.

“We have successfully cleared sea mines in the strait’s international shipping lanes that were laid months ago by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Internationally recognised transit routes in the strait are free of Iranian sea mines, thanks to the incredible work of the US military.”

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Cooper said the development could help ease restrictions on commercial shipping. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for the global oil and gas trade, has seen traffic plunge during the nearly six-month conflict with Iran.

“Bottom line: today, international shipping lanes are open and momentum is building,” Cooper said in a separate video message.

US forces have assisted around 1,500 commercial vessels carrying nearly 750 million barrels of crude oil through the strait in recent months, according to the CENTCOM commander.

Despite Washington’s claims that the shipping lanes are open, commercial traffic remains far below normal. Many vessels have avoided the waterway amid continued Iranian threats, while ship-tracking services have estimated activity at only about 5 per cent to 15 per cent of usual levels.

The disruption has also added pressure to global energy markets. In the United States, the average price of a gallon of regular petrol stood at about $4.10 late Thursday, compared with roughly $3.21 a year earlier, according to AAA.

The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization has reported 70 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, with 19 seafarers killed.