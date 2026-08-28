/India signs $45.7 million deal to buy US Javelin anti-tank missiles for army: More details inside

The Indian Army has signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) in order to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the United States using its foreign military sales process. The US said the move would further deepen bilateral defence cooperation. “This agreement reflects a defence partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday (August 28).

“The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defence industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defence industrial bases of both countries," Sergio Gor added.

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US State Department approves weapon to India Army

The deal comes nine months after the US State Department approved the possible sale of the weapon system to the Indian Army, costing around $45.7 million. The weapon system, Javelin, is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps, and several international customers.

It's built to strike a broad range of targets, from armoured vehicles to fortified positions, and is manufactured through the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin. The move also follows a 10-year defence framework signed by India and the US last year, aimed at deepening bilateral defence ties.