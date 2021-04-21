Navalny in 'serious danger', requires immediate medical help: UN experts

A group of rights experts from the United Nations sounded the alarm over Navalny’s condition on Wednesday, while asking for his evacuation from Russia on medical grounds. "We believe Mr Navalny's life is in serious danger," AFP cited the four independent experts as saying.

They urged Russian authorities to allow Navalny’s evacuation “for urgent medical treatment abroad”. In addition, the experts highlighted the burden of accountability which lies on Russia. “The Russian government is accountable for Mr Navalny's life and health while he is in detention”, they said.

Navalny is currently on a hunger strike in a penal colony. He has reportedly been jailed under harsh conditions and has been denied adequate medical care. Russian authorities have also barred him from seeing a doctor of this choice.

"We are deeply troubled that Mr Navalny is being kept in conditions that could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," the experts added.

The experts were appointed by the United Nations but do not speak on behalf of the organisation. Protesters recently gathered across Russia in support of Navalny. The police made multiple arrests during the protests.

Since January, Navalny has remained detained in Russia. He was earlier in Germany recovering from a poisoning which he blames on Russia.

