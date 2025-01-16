First observed in 1973, every January 16 marks National Nothing Day, which is celebrated in the United States. The unusual day dedicated to doing nothing amid the busy and hectic everyday life encourages people to pause and appreciate the present moment. Engaging in relaxing activities and taking a moment to embrace the art of doing nothing can be surprisingly refreshing.

Advertisment

Also read | Simpsons predict 'no internet on 16 Jan 2025', leaves internet in splits

History of National Nothing Day

National Nothing Day was proposed by columnist Harold Pullman Coffin in 1972, who believed that there should be a quiet day dedicated to taking a break from the everyday hustle of life.

Advertisment

It does not mean sitting idle but pausing and slowing down. It is observed to remind people to take a mental break from regular obligations, work, and technology.

Also read | Devotees brave biting cold to take holy dip in Sangam on day 3 of Maha Kumbh 2025

Significance of National Nothing Day

Advertisment

National Nothing Day is celebrated to remind people that sometimes not doing anything is also acceptable.

Furthermore, multiple researches have highlighted the importance of taking a break for mental health. Breaks can not only help in reducing stress and anxiety but also improve creativity and overall well-being.

Also read | Starbucks introduces new policy, to ask customers 'to buy something' or 'get out'

How to celebrate National Nothing Day

Practice meditation and mindfulness

Taking some time out from your busy schedule to meditate or practice mindfulness exercises like focusing on breathing can help in improving mental health. It also benefits you in clearing your mind and reducing stress.

Read a book

Celebrate National Nothing Day by picking up a book that you always wanted to read but didn't get the time. Ditching digital technology and reading can be an engaging and healthy way of taking a break.

Disconnect from technology

Take a moment to be more present in real life by switching off your devices and focusing on the present moment. If you are bored, engage in new hobbies away from technology or go on some adventure outdoors.

Also read | 'Brad Pitt' dupes French woman of over $800,000 using AI photos

Nature walks

Take a mindful walk in nature while appreciating the beauty of nature and breathing in fresh air, as you enjoy your away time. Day coincides with a time of the year when winter landscapes can be particularly serene.

Take a recharge nap

You can also celebrate the day by taking time to catch up on rest. Allow yourself to take a nap or rest in bed to rejuvenate your mind and body, leaving you more alert and focused afterwards.

(With inputs from agencies)