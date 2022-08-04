Nancy Pelosi lands in Japan: China fires missile on Japan and cancels bilateral meeting on the same day

A day after visiting Taiwan as the highest ranking US head in 25 years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now landed in Japan, as the final stop of her Asia-pacific trip. According to AFP, Pelosi landed at the Yokota Air base in Tokyo, arriving from South Korea.

However, a few hours prior to her arrival, Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi informed the media that five out of nine Chinese ballistic missiles had landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Terming the incident as 'first of its kind', Nobuo said, “Five of the nine ballistic missiles launched by China are believed to have landed within Japan’s EEZ."

It is not a mere coincidence that China fired not one but five missiles on Japan's Okinawa island. After all, this is not the first time that China has conducted a military exercise surrounding Taiwan.

A look at the events leading up to the military strike suggests that China had planned such an attack.

The G7 statement on Taiwan

It was long speculated that Pelosi might visit Japan after her layover in Taiwan. Tokyo is a part of the Quad and an axis that vehemently objects to China and its expansionist policies. Moreover, in the aftermath of Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Japan, alongside G7 countries released a statement advising China not to try and change the status quo in the region.

"We call on the PRC not to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the region, and to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means. There is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of the G7 members." said the statement.

China cancels the bilateral meeting

In an immediate reaction to the statement, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi cancelled his bilateral meeting scheduled with his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN foreign ministers meet.

Hence, it can be established that the firing of missiles on Japan's southernmost islands, beyond its territorial waters was a warning sign for Tokyo to ease its Taiwan rhetoric. It all started with Japan's G7 statement, which reached a crescendo when it was revealed that Pelosi was indeed visiting Japan and culminated with the ballistic missile attack.

Whatever happens next from here could shape the future of the region. Tension and instability, however, has increased in the meantime.

As for Pelosi, it is being reported by the Japanese media that she might hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japan’s House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda.

Chinese military exercise around Taiwan

As reported by WION extensively, ever since Nancy Pelosi announced her decision to visit Taiwan, China had been threatening of dire consequences. While it didn't do much when Pelosi was in Taipei, it sure has engaged its afterburners since yesterday.

Reportedly, China's navy, air force and other departments have taken part in the drill which is underway in six zones interspersed around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan, a total of 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles have already been launched into waters near Taiwan's northern, southern and eastern coasts "in several batches".

(With inputs from agencies)



