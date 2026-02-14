At least three individuals were detained on Friday (Feb 13) in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "TODAY" show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Citing sources in local law enforcement, Fox News reports that the arrests were made following a tip. These arrests come after police flooded a location approximately two miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence late Friday night.

Who was arrested?

While the identities of the detained individuals have not yet been shared, according to the report, based on a tip, police have arrested two men and one of their moms. They also served a warrant; however, it is not known if any of the detainees are suspects in the kidnapping.

DNA evidence found

This comes as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, in its Feb 13 update, revealed that they have recovered unidentified DNA from Nancy's home, a development that could mark a turning point in the case that has now stretched nearly two weeks. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that forensic teams found genetic material at Guthrie’s Tucson-area property that does not belong to her or anyone known to have been in regular contact with her. Meanwhile, TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed that the publication has received a third letter from a person claiming to know who abducted the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie.