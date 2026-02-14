Google Preferred
  • /Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Police detain at least three as search for Savannah Guthrie's mother continues for 13th day

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 10:56 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 11:21 IST
Nancy Guthrie (R-Top), Savannah Guthrie and family (R-Bottom), Masked man captured in ring doorbell (L) Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP, X)

Story highlights

Police investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have detained three people after acting on a tip, including two men and a woman. Authorities have not said whether they are suspects.

At least three individuals were detained on Friday (Feb 13) in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "TODAY" show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Citing sources in local law enforcement, Fox News reports that the arrests were made following a tip. These arrests come after police flooded a location approximately two miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence late Friday night.

Also read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: TMZ receives third message claiming to know kidnapper’s identity, hints suspect crossed border

Who was arrested?

While the identities of the detained individuals have not yet been shared, according to the report, based on a tip, police have arrested two men and one of their moms. They also served a warrant; however, it is not known if any of the detainees are suspects in the kidnapping.

DNA evidence found

This comes as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, in its Feb 13 update, revealed that they have recovered unidentified DNA from Nancy's home, a development that could mark a turning point in the case that has now stretched nearly two weeks. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that forensic teams found genetic material at Guthrie’s Tucson-area property that does not belong to her or anyone known to have been in regular contact with her. Meanwhile, TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed that the publication has received a third letter from a person claiming to know who abducted the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie.

Also read | DNA evidence recovered in search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Nancy

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

