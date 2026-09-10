/Nairobi street acrobats turn traffic signal into stage for survival

As traffic signals turn red across the congested junctions of the Kenyan capital, young performers dressed in leopard print step into the roads to tumble, juggle, and perform acrobatic maneuvers for motorists stuck in gridlock. According to a report by news outlet The Associated Press, street acrobats first emerged in Nairobi during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and have since become a routine presence. Troupe members, many of whom migrated from the coastal regions aiming for theater careers, now rely on driver tips to earn a living amid widespread national unemployment.

In Kawangware, a neighbourhood in Nairobi, groups gather early in the morning to practice before heading to major thoroughfares during peak traffic. Performers execute rapid routines before passing woven hats or slips of paper with mobile wallet numbers to stationary drivers, quickly clearing the asphalt once the signals turn green.

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Donations are typically modest, rarely exceeding 50 Kenyan shillings (roughly 40 U.S. cents) per vehicle. However, on a good day, an acrobat can earn around $6, an amount that covers basic living costs and rent in Nairobi, matching the daily wage of casual laborers in farming or construction. Official data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics cited in the report measured youth unemployment between 4.9 per cent and 9.9 per cent in 2024.

For performers like 22-year-old Mohammed Nyale, street acrobatics provided a crucial alternative after moving far from home. "Earning money from street performances is what enables us to live in Nairobi because we moved here from quite far and no one is helping us to pay rent," Nyale told the AP.

Across town on Lang'ata Road, 28-year-old acrobat Jackson Okoth noted that performing keeps youth productive and fit while they seek broader opportunities. Okoth expressed hopes of eventually joining an international circus in Europe.