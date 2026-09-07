/Indian student’s solo cleanup of Ajnar river earns global recognition and job offer from Netherlands

What started as one young man's quiet determination to restore a heavily polluted local river in Madhya Pradesh has captured international attention, culminating in a job invitation from a world-renowned environmental leader. Surendra Singh Choudhary, a 20-year-old B.Sc. student from Biaora in Rajgarh district popularly known online as “Bittu Tabahi” spent months single-handedly clearing piles of plastic, algae, and industrial garbage from the Ajnar River. Armed with little more than a pair of gloves, makeshift tools, and his own savings, Bittu spent around ₹30,000 on dustbins and basic equipment to revive the riverbanks. His before-and-after videos documenting the dramatic transformation of three major river ghats quickly went viral, turning a lone effort into a movement.

Bittu’s initiative caught the eye of prominent figures across the country, including industrialist Anand Mahindra and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who hailed his work as "heroic". However, the story reached global heights when Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based non-profit The Ocean Cleanup, noticed a viral post showcasing the cleaned stretch of the river.

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Impressed by the youth’s dedication, Slat extended a public invitation on social media, writing a simple three-word message: "Come work for us."

The Ocean Cleanup, celebrated worldwide for developing advanced technologies to extract plastic from oceans and rivers, sees a direct parallel in Bittu’s grassroots passion. Following the public message, Bittu confirmed he received a direct call from Slat to discuss his credentials and express admiration for his effort.

"My goal was never personal credit, but to inspire people and show that one individual can make a difference," Bittu shared. "If a student can clean a river with minimal resources, imagine what an entire community working together can achieve."