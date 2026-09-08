/Doomsday fish washed ashore in Indonesia. 6 days later, 6 volcanoes erupted on the same day

A doomsday fish washed ashore in Indonesia on August 25, triggering concerns of a disaster among locals. A group of children and an older man carried the 13-foot-long oarfish off the beach. Oarfish are linked to disasters and doom, lending them the name doomsday fish. While there is no scientific evidence to back the belief, people continue to associate the oarfish with ominous occurrences, such as earthquakes, tsunamis and floods. However, Indonesia witnessed six simultaneous volcanic eruptions six days later.

The fish was discovered on Pink Beach along the southeastern coast of Komodo Island at around 7:30 am. Its appearance shocked beachgoers since these creatures rarely come to the surface. Sahlan, head of Telone Hamlet in Sekaroh Village, told detikBali, a local media outlet, that a person who was not from the village had been camping there since last night and was the one who discovered it in the morning.

Six volcanoes erupted in Indonesia on August 31

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Sahlan said that even though people were concerned about its appearance, things in the region were calm. However, several volcanoes have erupted in the country since then. According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), at least six volcanic eruptions occurred almost simultaneously on August 31.

Mount Sinabung erupted in North Sumatra, while Mount Anak Krakatau sent volcanic ash soaring up to 50,000 feet over parts of Java and Sumatra. Mount Ibu in North Maluku, Mount Lewotobi Perempuan and Ili Lewotolok in East Nusa Tenggara, and Mount Semeru in East Java are the other four volcanoes. Meanwhile, PVMBG Head Siti Sumilah Rita Susilawati stressed that the six eruptions are not linked.

Nepal floods occurred the day after the doomsday fish was seen

Another disaster unfolded 4,600 kilometres away from Indonesia in Nepal the very next day, on August 26. The flash floods reportedly occurred because of a glacial lake outburst and washed away villages, killing more than 1,300 people.

Doomsday fish live at extreme depths and barely come to the surface. Their sightings are believed to bring bad luck because of Japanese folklore. They are known as Ryūgū no tsukai, which translates to Messenger from the Sea God's Palace. They are believed to come to the surface to issue a warning to humanity.

Japanese tale about an oarfish