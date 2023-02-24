Mysterious sphere discovered on Japanese beach removed, netizens voice embarrassment 

The metal sphere that was discovered on a Japanese beach one day, raising concerns among locals has been identified and removed, local media reported.

Initially remarked by many as a "dragon ball" or "an object from outer space," the mysterious ball raised concerns among locals that it might pose a threat to the area or even explode. The police prohibited people from coming near the ball during the probe and put up a 200-metre perimeter around it, BBC reported.

The metal object was discovered on the shores of the Enshu beach in Hamamatsu City on Tuesday (Feb 21).

A local told NHK news that he had no idea that everyone would be so much interested in the ball, which according to him had been lying there for a month.

Many questioned the Japanese officials for not explaining what exactly it was. Others have voiced their embarrassment over the whole incident.

A tweet read, "I can't believe officials from a country surrounded by ocean don't recognise a ball buoy."

Another user tweeted, "OMG! It's a steel mooring buoy people. I'm embarrassed to be Japanese."

An oceanographer expert told BBC that he knew what it was "instantly." He added that it was very recognisable as it is used for keeping the instruments floating in the ocean.

Security concerns rose a week later after Japanese officials discussed the ramifications of North Korea's missile test that landed in Japan's territorial water. Another issue addressed was China's spy balloons. The Japanese and Chinese officials held a security meeting in Tokyo, where Japan showed its concern over the surveillance balloons.

