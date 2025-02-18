In France, a mother of three had to have all four of her limbs amputated after doctors failed to diagnose her with infection following a routine operation in 2011.

The woman, identified as Priscilla Dray by Daily Mail, suffered from septic shock after she went Pellegrin University Hospital in Bordeaux for an operation.

On Monday (Feb 17) two hospital doctors were indicted for involuntary injuries with incapacity by the Bordeaux Criminal Court. Over 13 years since her ordeal, the courts will now attempt to establish the responsibilities of each party leading to her disfigurement.

What happened in 2011?

The mother of three contends that she went to the hospital in “great shape” but was “left to die” when doctors despite multiple requests refused her antibiotics for the infection.

She said that the day after the minor operation, her temperature soared to 39.6C, prompting her to head to the hospital’s emergency room. Dray’s IUD was removed, and a swab was taken before allegedly an intern, who dismissed her concerns and concluded she was likely suffering from endometriosis.

She claims that she requested antibiotics but was allegedly refused by the doctor on duty, and she was sent home. The following day she consulted a general practitioner in Cap Ferret, who suspected septicemia and sent her back to the hospital with a note for the emergency doctors.

Dray alleged that the note was not forwarded to the hospital staff even as she struggled to breathe and reported frozen hands and feet. Reportedly, flesh eating bacteria had by then started devouring her limbs, which ultimately required amputation.

In an interview with M6 programme Zone Interdite, she said: “I trusted [them] and this is the state they put me in.”

“They killed me, and normally I should have died,” she said.

