Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today defused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in South Kashmir's Shopian and Awantipora districts. The first IED was detected in the Kashwa Chitragam area in the Zainapora sub-division of Shopian district. Security forces said that the IED was concealed inside a pressure cooker.

The second IED was recovered in the Tral area of Awantipora. Security forces, during a routine patrol in the area, found a suspicious object and called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to defuse the IED. In both places, IEDs were destroyed through a controlled blast by the forces.

Big tragedy averted

The joint operations of the Army's 1st Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu and Kashmir Police and 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) managed to avert a big tragedy in the Shopian area as the IED was planted very close to the roadside.

Security forces have now cordoned off both places and are carrying out a massive search operation at both locations. More deployment was brought in for searching and sanitising the areas around the incident sites.