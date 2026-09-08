/Moscow threatens ‘harsh’ retaliation after Hungary orders expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats

Moscow threatened a “harsh and painful” retaliation to Hungary on Tuesday after Bucharest ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the country earlier in the day over their “unacceptable activities” it described as incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Hungary’s expulsion order for 10 Russian diplomats marks a significant shift in Budapest’s approach to Russia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said the Russian ambassador had been informed that the 10 diplomats had “engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention”.

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Orbán, who is not related to former prime minister Viktor Orbán, did not disclose the specific activities or give a deadline for their departure. However, she stressed that Budapest was not seeking to sever ties with Moscow.

“This decision protects Hungary’s security and sovereignty,” Orbán said. “It does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue, based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules.”

‘We will defend our country’s sovereignty’: Hungary’s PM Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar defended his government’s decision to expel ten Russian diplomats from the country.

In a brief statement, he said, “The Hungarian government has ordered ten diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Budapest to leave the country. They carried out activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats. We will defend our country’s sovereignty.”

The expulsions come after years of close ties between Hungary and Russia under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was swept out of power in April after 16 years in office. The Orban government maintained relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Hungary continued purchasing Russian oil and gas and opposed some European Union measures against Moscow.

Hungary had not publicly expelled Russian diplomats since 2018 and had sent none home after the Ukraine invasion, unlike several other European countries.

‘Response to Russophobic lobby in Budapest will be harsh and painful’

Reacting to the order, Russia’s foreign ministry warned of retaliation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the TASS state news agency, “The response to the Russophobic lobby in Budapest will be harsh and painful.”

After Orban’s ouster from power, the new Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s centre-right government has since stressed Hungary’s commitments to the European Union and NATO and pledged to rebuild trust with its allies.

EU backs Hungary’s expulsion of Russian diplomats

Meanwhile, the European Union supported Hungary’s decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats.

The commission’s foreign affairs spokesperson Christian Wigand said, “We take note of Hungary’s legitimate decision. This is an expected reaction [given] Russia’s persistent campaign in using hybrid attacks against the EU and its member states.”

“The European Union expresses its full solidarity with Hungary and reaffirms its support for the diplomatic and consular activities of all member states conducted in accordance with international law,” Wigand added.

The European Union will continue to closely coordinate with Hungary and other member states, and remains committed to protecting the interests and the rights of EU citizens, he said further.