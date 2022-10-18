Morning brief: Zelensky's order to capture Russian prisoners, Australia reverses Jerusalem decision, & more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged his troops to take more prisoners of the opposite side. In other news, Australia on Tuesday (October 18) reversed recognition of west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's France forward Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or award for the best men's player in the world on Monday, while Barcelona's Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women's award for a second time. Finally, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka has won the Booker prize for fiction.

Zelensky orders troops to capture 'more' Russian prisoners to facilitate release of Ukrainian 'heroes'

Zelensky made his remarks as the two warring nations undertook an exchange of prisoners; the biggest so far. A total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women were part of the exchange.

Australia reverses decision of recognising Jerusalem as Israel capital

"Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said during a media briefing.

Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards for best players in the world

Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real's run to the Champions League title last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and the fifth after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize 2022 for supernatural satire

The book is a supernatural satire set amid a murderous Sri Lankan civil war. Queen Consort Camilla presented the prize, while pop singer Dua Lipa was the star guest.

