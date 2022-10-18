Australia reverses decision of recognising Jerusalem as Israel capital

Australia on Tuesday (October 18) reversed recognition of west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The decision marks reversal of the one taken by the previous government. Australia said on Tuesday that the issue should be resolved as part of Israel-Palestine peace talks.

"Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said during a media briefing.

"We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect."

In 2018, Australia under conservative government led by Scott Morrison had formally recognised west Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The decision had changed decades of Middle East policy.

"I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that," Wong said Tuesday.

She accused the Morrison government of being motivated by a crucial by-election in a Sydney suburb with a sizable Jewish community.

"You know what this was? This was a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election."

The 2018 decision had also caused strain in relations between Australia and neighbouring Indonesia. It is world's most populous Muslim-majority country. A free trade deal between the two countries was temporarily derailed.

Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians.

Most foreign nations avoid locating embassies in the city for fear of prejudging peace talks on the city's final status.

(With inputs from agencies)

