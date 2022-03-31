Morning news brief: Zelensky dismisses Russian claims of scaleback, Pakistan politics, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Faisal Vawda said that a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate PM Imran Khan. Watch's WION's report on why global investors are dumping Chinese stocks.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's life in danger as there was a plot to assassinate him, claims PTI leader

Amid a political crisis in Pakistan, a senior leader in the country claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's life is in danger. While speaking to a Pakistani media outlet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Faisal Vawda said that a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate PM Khan.

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, dismisses Russian claims of scaleback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (March 30) claimed that the Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country.

Over 100 million Covid cases in Asia, 1 million every 2 days

Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, reveals Academy as it weighs disciplinary action

Will Smith reportedly refused a request to leave the Oscars 2022 ceremony soon after he slapped presenter Chris Rock, a new statement by the Academy has revealed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has started a process that could lead to the expulsion of the best actor winner from the group.

WATCH | Gravitas: Why global investors are dumping Chinese stocks

Global investors are feeling jittery about investing in China. In March, over $11 billion has gone out the door. Why are foreign investors dumping Chinese stocks?