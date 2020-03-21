Morning News Brief: WHO warns youth, UK state to pay workers' wages, and more 

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

'You are not invincible': WHO warns young people on coronavirus

Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

Britain's government will pay a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff as it resorts to war-time levels of borrowing to prop up the economy during its coronavirus shutdown.

Coronavirus: Doctors struggle to cope with high influx of patients in Italy

The novel Coronavirus has claimed 4,000 lives and infected over 40,000 people in Italy even as doctors and nurses are struggling to cope with the high influx of patients pouring in every day.

Watch | Gravitas: Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak raised in Indian Parliament