Morning news brief: Venezuela captures 'American spy', Oregon wildfires and more

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announces capture of 'American spy'

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced capturing of an American spy in the country, late on Friday, near the Colombian border.

Colombia: Defence Minister apologises for police brutality; vows justice

"The national police apologize for any violation of the law or ignorance of regulations by any members of the institution," Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said in a video message.

Historic talks to begin between Taliban, Afghan government

Talks will begin a day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which led the US to invade Afghanistan and topple the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Oregon wildfires are not intentional, no role of 'extremists': FBI

The rumours about Antifa being the group behind this started when Paul Romero Jr, who unsuccessfully ran to be one of Oregon's US senators, posted this conspiracy theory on social media.

Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel