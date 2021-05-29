Morning news brief: US to sanction Belarusian officials, India-US vow partnership to defeat Covid, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest news stories of the morning along with overnight developments from across the world. The United States and India vowed to support each other during the ongoing Covid crisis, putting on a united front in Washington DC, USA. In the volcanic eruption hit DR Congo, scores of people have fled the region amid fresh fears of more fallback from the eruption, with scientists warning against another spark. In Colombia, protests continue to roar in the streets and multiple deaths have been reported. In Covid news from the world, the caseload is now nearing 170 million.

This and more below - don't forget to click on the headline to read the full story!

US drawing up targeted sanctions on Belarus officials after plane incident

The Biden administration said on Friday, it is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government following the former Soviet republic's forced landing of a passenger jet and arrest of a journalist on board.

Over 400,000 flee Congo amid fears of another volcanic eruption

Amid fears that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano may erupt again, over 400,000 people have fled the city of Goma in the DR Congo.

Blinken says US and India united in tackling COVID-19

India and the US on Friday vowed to support each other amid Covid crisis in the second physical meet between Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken. Both the foreign minister had met earlier this year in London on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign minister meeting.

Colombia sends military to western province after four die during protests

Colombia will begin "the maximum deployment" of military personnel in the western province of Valle del Cauca and its capital, Cali, President Ivan Duque said on Friday, after four people died in protests to mark a month of anti-government demonstrations.

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 168.5 million: WHO

Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel, who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president.

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

Watch: Lukashenko To Putin: We have documents on plane incident