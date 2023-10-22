Morning news brief: US sending more air defence to Middle East, Jenin mosque air strike, and more

In the latest, the US is dispatching extra missile defence systems to the Middle East, including Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) and Patriot air defence missile systems, as well as naval resources and troops, from the Pentagon's side. Additionally, Israel stated on Sunday, October 22, that an airstrike targeting a mosque in Jenin, West Bank, resulted in the death of "terror operatives" linked to Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Israel on Sunday (Oct 22) claimed that the "terror operatives" from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were killed in an air strike carried out on a mosque in Jenin, West Bank.



The Al-Ansar mosque was hit in the strike which the Israeli military stated "was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".

An earthquake struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday morning. There were varying reports in the initial aftermath about the magnitude. Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the magnitude was 6.1. But India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has said that the magnitude was 5.3. The European-Meditarranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said that the magnitude was 5.2.