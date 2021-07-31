Morning news brief: US sanctions Cuban police, lockdown in Brisbane, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

US sanctions top Cuban police for suppressing protests

The US slapped fresh sanctions Friday on Cuban police for suppressing anti-government demonstrations this month, with President Joe Biden warning additional punitive measures were in store if the communist-ruled nation does not undertake sweeping reforms.

US resumes fast-track deportation flights of Central American migrant families

The United States on Friday resumed fast-track deportation flights for migrant families that recently arrived at the US-Mexico border, amid a sharp increase in the number of migrants at the southern border.

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter COVID-19 lockdown

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state will enter a snap Covid-19 lockdown from Saturday as authorities race to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.

US seizes tanker used to deliver oil to North Korea

The United States on Friday seized a Singapore-owned oil tanker that was used to make illegal oil deliveries to North Korea, the Justice Department said.

Musk says "Epic is right," takes sides in battle with Apple

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday showed his support for 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games that has challenged Apple Inc's fees on its App Store.

