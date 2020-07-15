Morning News Brief: US revokes student visa rule, world population and more

US revokes controversial order that would have seen foreign students deported



The Trump administration has abandoned an order to force out foreign students in the aftermath of widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses.

Trump says 'more white people' than Blacks are killed by US police





United States President Donald Trump has downplayed police violence against Black people, citing “more white people” are killed by police officers.

Iran ignores India, starts work on Chabahar-Zahedan railway project





Iran's Chabahar port is the only deep seaport and India's gateway to central Asia. The port was inaugurated in 2017, it not only side-stepped Pakistan but also counter-balanced the Chinese-controlled Gwadar port.

World population in 2100 could be 2 billion below UN projections: Study





Earth will be home to 8.8 billion souls in 2100, two billion fewer than current UN projections, according to a major study published Wednesday that foresees new global power alignments shaped by declining fertility rates and greying populations.

Handsfree amenities, plasma air purification: Indian Railways develops the post-Covid coach





Indian Railways has developed post-Covid train coaches to fight coronavirus with several special features in new coaches, which including foot-operated soap dispensers and toilet flushes, new door handles and handrails coated with anti-microbial copper.





