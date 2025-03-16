United States President Donald Trump said that he has ordered a "decisive" military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Iran-backed group said Sunday that US strikes had killed at least 15 people, including children.

Abu Qatal, Lashkar-e-Taiba's most wanted terrorist, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan on Saturday night, media reported. His driver was also killed. Qatal was a close aide of Hafiz Saeed, and the mastermind of the attacks of 26/11, who remains alive in Lahore.

Tech billionaire and founder of SpaceX said on Saturday (Mar 15) that its massive Starship rocket would leave for Mars at the end of 2026. Musk mentioned that the spacecraft will go with the Tesla humanoid robot Optimus.

Donald Trump's 'decisive' military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen kills 15

Abu Qatal, close aide of Hafiz Saeed, killed by unknown men: Reports

Trump targets Venezuela gang with Alien Enemies Act of 1798 - used in World War I

Donald Trump tried Saturday to invoke a law last used during World War II against Japanese residents to target a Venezuelan gang -- only to find his decision blocked by a judge.

Starship to depart for Mars next year, carrying humanoid robot Optimus: Elon Musk

WATCH | Deadliest Israeli strike in Gaza since ceasefire, 9 killed including journalists