US House passes stopgap funding bill minus Trump's debt ceiling; President-elect says let shutdown 'begin now'

To keep the US government running, the House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Friday (Dec 20), narrowly avoiding a looming shutdown. With just hours left before federal operations were set to grind to a halt, the measure was passed with a rare bipartisan backing, managing to keep the lights on for a few more months.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau on brink of losing power as key ally NDP vows to launch no-confidence vote

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political troubles seem to have no end, as on Friday (Dec 20) a key ally who was helping keep him in office said he would bring down the liberal government and trigger an election in the country.

Germany Christmas market attack: Two Killed, 60 Injured in Magdeburg car attack; Police arrest Saudi man

In Germany, a deadly car attack on a Christmas market on Friday (Dec 20) killed at least two, including a toddler while over 60 people were injured as a vehicle barrelled through revellers at high speed. German police have arrested a Saudi man for the attack in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

FDA expands weight loss drug Zepbound approval to treat sleep apnea

The FDA has approved Eli Lilly’s obesity treatment, Zepbound, for the management of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in people with obesity. This marks the first time a medication has been approved to treat this condition

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Rockets Kill 7, Injure 8 In Kursk Region