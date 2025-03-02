US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said he had signed a declaration to expedite around $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

US President Donald Trump, claiming historic lows in illegal immigration encounters during his first full month in office, said "the Invasion of our Country is OVER."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a loan agreement signed with the United Kingdom (UK) will "enhance Ukraine's defence capabilities".

US secretary of state Marco Rubio signs order to 'expedite' $4 bn US military aid to Israel

Trump claims illegal immigration at its 'lowest' under his presidency; 'Invasion of our country is over’

Netanyahu accepts US-backed temporary ceasefire for Ramadan in Gaza, Hamas rejects proposal

Israel announced the adoption of a US-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramazan and Passover period on Sunday (March 2).

'Weapons production in Ukraine': What's inside the Starmer-Zelensky loan agreement?

WATCH | Shocking details emerge from Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's house