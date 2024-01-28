Morning news brief: UN agency for Palestinians slams suspension of funds, Bihar political crisis, and more

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday (Jan 27) slammed what it called “shocking” suspensions of funding by many countries after Israel accused several of its employees of participating in the October 7 attack by Hamas. In other news, a political crisis has erupted in the Indian state of Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just months ahead of the Lok Sabha election, according to reports.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees on Saturday (Jan 27) slammed what it called “shocking” suspensions of funding by several countries after Israel accused many of its employees of participating in the October 7 attack by Hamas.

A political crisis has erupted in the Indian state of Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just months ahead of the Lok Sabha election, according to reports.

North Korea fired "several unidentified cruise missiles" off its east coast on Sunday (Jan 28), said South Korea's military days after Pyongyang claimed to have tested its new strategic cruise missile dubbed ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’.

The Sgoolai Israel Synagogue in Canada's Fredericton was vandalised on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday (Jan 27).