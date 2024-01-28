North Korea fires 'several' cruise missiles, says South Korea's military

North Korea fired "several unidentified cruise missiles" off its east coast on Sunday (Jan 28), said South Korea's military amid rise in tensions between the two countries.

"Our military detected several unidentified cruise missiles fired near waters around North Korea's Sinpo area at 8:00 am today," said Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement, as quoted by AFP.

Seoul did not specify the number of missiles that were launched but said it had strengthened monitoring and vigilance and was working with the United States to analyse the latest launch.

This comes days after North Korea claimed to have tested its new strategic cruise missile dubbed ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’ which it said was currently under development, reported the state media KCNA.

Sunday's launches were North Korea's third-known launch event of 2024, following a previous round of cruise missile tests on January 24 and January 14, which were country's first solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missiles.