Morning news brief: Trump visits Louisiana, UAE scraps Israel economic boycott and more

Trump visits storm-damaged Louisiana, discusses Kenosha shootings

President Donald Trump on Saturday visited Louisiana and Texas, pummeled this week by Hurricane Laura though the storm did not inflict the catastrophic damage and death toll of Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

UAE scraps Israel economic boycott after US-brokered deal

The President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan scrapped an economic boycott against Israel, allowing trade and financial agreements between the countries in another key step towards normal ties.

Czech Republic's Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China

The head of the Czech Senate travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior foreign official that has angered China, which considers the island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.

China building missile air defence sites near Doklam, Naku La ‘clash points’

China is developing two air defence positions that will cover the 2017 Doklam stand-off area and also Naku La in Sikkim, new satellite imagery has suggested.