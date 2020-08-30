Morning news brief: Trump visits Louisiana, UAE scraps Israel economic boycott and more

Trump toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!
Trump visits storm-damaged Louisiana, discusses Kenosha shootings
President Donald Trump on Saturday visited Louisiana and Texas, pummeled this week by Hurricane Laura though the storm did not inflict the catastrophic damage and death toll of Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago. Read more
UAE scraps Israel economic boycott after US-brokered deal
The President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan scrapped an economic boycott against Israel, allowing trade and financial agreements between the countries in another key step towards normal ties. Read more
Czech Republic's Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China
The head of the Czech Senate travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior foreign official that has angered China, which considers the island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations. Read more
China building missile air defence sites near Doklam, Naku La ‘clash points’
China is developing two air defence positions that will cover the 2017 Doklam stand-off area and also Naku La in Sikkim, new satellite imagery has suggested. Read more