Morning News Brief: Trump to sue Nevada, Juan Carlos heads for exile and more

Trump threatens to sue Nevada for mail-in ballots

As Nevada allowed the state to send mail-in ballots to every voter for the upcoming November Presidential elections, the US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue to the state.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Netto has claimed that he is showing no symptoms but will remain in isolation until a new examination is carried out.

Notre Dame's grand organ's dismantled for restoration in Paris

The organ was covered in soot and damaged by humidity, and not directly by the fires that damaged the roof of the Paris Cathedral.

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos heads for exile under corruption cloud

Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who is facing investigation at home and abroad for corruption, announced Monday that he will go into exile.

Gravitas: The Lincoln Project's information war against Trump