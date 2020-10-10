Morning news brief: Trump to restart public speeches, Azerbaijan and Armenia agree on ceasefire, and more

October 15 presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled

The planned October 15 debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has officially been called off | READ MORE

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire from October 10 noon

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh from noon October 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday | READ MORE

Trump to hold in-person event Saturday and hit campaign trail Monday; Biden calls it 'reckless'

US President Donald Trump is slated to give a public speech at the White House Saturday for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus | READ MORE

Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta weakened on Friday after making landfall in a corner of Louisiana state repeatedly battered by storms this year, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said | READ MORE

North Korea to hold huge military parade amid coronavirus crisis

North Korea is expected to parade its latest and most advanced weapons through the streets of Pyongyang on Saturday, as the coronavirus-barricaded country celebrates the 75th anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's ruling party | READ MORE

Accused militia members arraigned on domestic terrorism charges in Michigan

Six men arrested on suspicion of taking part in a plot by armed extremists to kidnap Michigan's governor have been arraigned on domestic terrorism and weapons charges | READ MORE

White House ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett was a 'superspreader' event: Dr Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of White House's coronavirus task force said on Saturday that the White House ceremony to unveil judicial nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a 'super spreader' event for coronavirus infection | READ MORE