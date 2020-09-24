Morning news brief: Trump on US elections; Police officer shot in Louisville & more!

WION Web Team New Delhi Sep 24, 2020, 07.46 AM(IST)

US President Donald Trump Photograph:( AFP )

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!

Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transition of power after US elections

US President Donald Trump has cast doubts on mail-in voting during US polls

Cannot consider Lukashenko legitimately elected leader of Belarus: US

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who had fled into exile after the election said that the secret inauguration was "an attempt to seize power".

Police officer shot in Louisville during protests over Breonna Taylor shooting case

Breonna Taylor's home was raided for narcotics on March 13, and she was shot multiple times in her own bed. People have been demanding justice for her death.

At least 23 killed including students as fuel truck catches fire in Nigeria

President Buhari urged drivers to comply with safety regulations as reports claimed the bus was carrying students from the state polytechnic who were reportedly killed.

Watch - Gravitas: Why Tibet is China's original laboratory of repression

