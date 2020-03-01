Morning News Brief: Trump hails Afghan peace deal, Biden wins South Carolina, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Trump hails historic Doha peace deal between US and Taliban

On the campaign trail, Trump had declared that he would end America's long wars and bring back American soldiers, and with this peace deal, the president seems to be moving in that very direction.

Biden revives White House hopes with South Carolina victory

All of the major television networks projected the 77-year-old Biden as the winner in South Carolina just minutes after polls closed in the state at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT).

Coronavirus: China reports 35 more virus deaths, 573 new cases

The National Health Commission also reported 573 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.