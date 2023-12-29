Morning news brief: Trump disqualified in Maine, Oldest hostage in Hamas custody dies, and more

The Israel-Hamas war is close to its three-month mark, thousands have lost their lives in the brutal conflict, among those a 70-year-old US-Israeli believed to be the oldest woman held captive by Hamas. Sharing the news of Judith Weinstein Haggai's death, US President Joe Biden said that he was utterly "devastated" and that Washington will "not stop working" with its ally Israel to bring the remaining hostages home.

Meanwhile, after Colorado, the US state of Maine has disqualified Presidential hopeful Donald Trump from its ballot in the upcoming US presidential primary election.

In other news, Elon Musk's X failed to block a content moderation law in California, which makes it mandatory for social media platform to disclose how they moderate content.

Click on the headlines to read more

Judith Weinstein Haggai, a 70-year-old US-Israeli believed to be the oldest woman held captive by Hamas, was killed by the Palestinian militant group when it launched unprecedented attacks against Israel, said United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (Dec 28).

In another blow to former US President Donald Trump, the state of Maine has barred him from the ballot in the upcoming US presidential primary election, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call with Pope Francis on Thursday discussed Ukraine's peace formula. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the leader of the war-torn nation said that he and the head of the Catholic Church discussed "joint work" to put into action Ukraine's peace plan.

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday failed in its bid to block a California state law that makes it mandatory for social media companies to publicly disclose how they moderate content on their platforms.