/Morning news brief: Trump deploys National Guards in LA; Colombian presidential candidate shot at rally, and more

Miguel Uribe Turbay - a candidate in the presidential election in Colombia, scheduled for next year, was shot during an election rally on Saturday (June 7). A video was circulated on social media showing the exact moment Turbay was shot while addressing the gathered people at the rally in Bogota.

As US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid clashes between federal agents and protesters over immigration raids, the members of his administration have blamed left-wing radicals and issued big warning against those protesting.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will lock horns at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday as the duo goes head-to-head in the Championship clash of the French Open men’s singles.

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay shot during poll rally | Video shows SHOCKING moment

'Marines to be mobilized...' to 'left-wing radicals': How Trump admin reacted to protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids, what's happening

'RIOTS & LOOTERS': Trump deploys 2000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles as protests against immigration raids enters day 2

US President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles as federal agents faced off against demonstrators for a second day following immigration raids.



Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: All you need to know about French Open men's singles final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will lock horns at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday as the duo goes head-to-head in the Championship clash of the French Open men's singles. In a mouth-watering prospect, it will be the top two seeds who will clash for the clay court Grand Slam as both players look to continue Grand Slam dominance.

WATCH | At least 36 Palestinians, including six near a US-backed aid distribution center in Gaza's Rafah district, have been killed by Israeli forces