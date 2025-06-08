/Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: All you need to know about French Open men's singles final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will lock horns at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday as the duo goes head-to-head in the Championship clash of the French Open men’s singles. In a mouth-watering prospect, it will be the top two seeds who will clash for the clay court Grand Slam as both players look to continue Grand Slam dominance. So ahead of the key clash, here are all the details of the match including head-to-head, live streaming and others.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final will start at 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time).

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final contest take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

What is the head-to-head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

This will be the 12th meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in a head-to-head contest. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head with seven wins when compared to Sinner’s four wins. This will be the fourth time Sinner and Alcaraz will go head-to-head in a Grand Slam with the latter leading 2-1 including wins in the last two meetings. This will be the second time both meet at the French Open with Alcaraz getting the better of Sinner in 2024 before winning the title.

Which channel will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final match in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final match in India will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Which channel will livestream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final match in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final match in India will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network.