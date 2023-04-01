Morning news brief: Trump campaign raises $4 million in just 24 hours after indictment news, and more

Former US President Donald Trump's indictment has led to his supporters donating altogether $4 million in just 24 hours after the historic news that the 45th US president will face criminal charges, broke out. The fundraising emails were sent out under subject lines like "America needs you right now," "RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST" "BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED" and "Yes, I've been indicted, BUT." Moreover, after Mississippi, now many other US states are posed facing the risk of tornado, which has so far injured 24 people in Arkansas state.

In other news, Georgia became the first US state to pass a resolution condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. "Hinduphobia, as described by the Understanding Hinduphobia Initiative, is "a set of antagonistic, destructive, and derogatory attitudes and behaviours towards Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) and Hindus that may manifest as prejudice, fear, or hatred," the resolution read.

Spain is battling more than 90 wildfires that are ravaging the nation's lush region of Asturias. Most of these wildfires are believed to have been intentionally started by arsonists that a leader of the regional government has branded "fire terrorists."