Morning news brief: Trump blasts US Capitol riot hearings, EU warns Big Tech companies, and more

After former US attorney general Bill Barr lashed out at former President Donald Trump, the latter has now blasted the Capitol riot hearings as a "mockery of justice." News agency Reuters has reported that the European Union has warned tech giants Google, Facebook, and Twitter to tackle deepfakes or be ready to face adverse consequences.

'Mockery of justice': Trump blasts US Capitol riot hearings

Slamming for Democratic-led panel by calling it "a Kangaroo Court, hoping to distract the American people from the great pain they are experiencing," Trump said that it should instead be focusing on the country's larger problems.

European Union warns Google, Facebook, Twitter to tackle deepfakes or risk adverse consequences: Report

As a part of its crackdown against fake news, the European Commission is expected to publish the updated code of practice on disinformation on Thursday.

Amid Black Sea blockade, Ukraine's grain supply reaches Spain via Baltic Sea

Amid the war with Russia, a Ukrainian ship filled with grain reached the Spanish coast on Monday through the Baltic Sea with Russia's blockade in the Black Sea still under force.

