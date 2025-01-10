The US Supreme Court rejected President-elect Donald Trump's request to delay his sentencing in the hush money case. The sentencing will proceed as scheduled at 9:30 am (1430 GMT) Friday morning in Manhattan.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday (Jan 9) rejected President-elect Donald Trump's emergency request to delay his sentencing in the hush money case. The narrow 5-4 ruling means that Trump's sentencing would continue as scheduled — 9:30 am (1430 GMT) on Friday in Manhattan.

US President Joe Biden, on Thursday (Jan 9), said that the fires ravaging Los Angeles were the “most widespread, devastating” in California's history and pledged extra federal funds and resources. His statement comes as the US National Guard has been called in to help quell the disaster as the wildfires engulf whole neighbourhoods and displace thousands.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has downplayed US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat to Canada, dubbing it as a mere “distraction". Trump earlier vowed to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada alleging Ottawa’s lax immigration policy. Earlier this week, the GOP leader even suggested using “economic force” to acquire Canada.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (Jan 9) said that there was “real progress” in talks for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. This comes as a Lancet study estimates show that the death toll recorded in the first nine months of the Gaza war was around 40 per cent higher than the already high toll reported by the Palestinian territory's health ministry.

Watch: Venezuela Opposition leader Machado released after short detention, government denies role

#WorldDNA | Venezuela Opposition leader Machado released after short detention, government denies role@SaroyaHem and @JyotsnaKumar13 bring you this report pic.twitter.com/9wfSoeUtaA — WION (@WIONews) January 10, 2025

