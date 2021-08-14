Morning news brief: Taliban seize more Afghan cities, assault on capital Kabul expected and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Taliban seizing more Afghan cities to Nicaraguan police raiding La Prensa newspaper and charging directors with fraud, we have it all.

You can also read about Canada saying it will accept 20,000 Afghans, such as women leaders, human rights workers and US issuing new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary. Also check out a report, where Tesla says CEO Elon Musk's compensation for 2020 was nil.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Taliban seize more Afghan cities, assault on capital Kabul expected

Taliban insurgents have seized Afghanistan's second- and third-biggest cities, local officials said as resistance from government forces crumbled and fears grew that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A government official confirmed that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control as US-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

Canada to accept 20,000 Afghans such as women leaders, human rights workers

Canada plans to resettle more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters to protect them from Taliban reprisals, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said. It is in addition to an earlier initiative to welcome thousands of Afghans, who worked for the Canadian government, such as interpreters, embassy workers and their families.

Nicaraguan police raid La Prensa newspaper, charge directors with fraud

Nicaraguan police raided the office of La Prensa after President Daniel Ortega's government opened customs fraud and money laundering investigations against the publication. The 95-year-old newspaper said it would only publish digital content as the authorities had impounded its ink and paper, forcing it to stop printing a paper edition.

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a "heightened threat environment" from both domestic terrorists "and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences."

Tesla says CEO Elon Musk's compensation for 2020 was nil

Tesla Inc said, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was nil in comparison to $23,760 in 2019. In a regulatory filing, the electric-car maker also said finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.

Watch | Afghanistan Crisis: Afghan army and warlords surrender to Taliban