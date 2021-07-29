Morning News Brief: Taliban-China talks, Tokyo Olympics and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Taliban held talks with China as security situation in Afghanistan, with which China shares a border, has been deteriorating fast with the US pulling out its troops by September. Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal

‘Won't allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against China’: Taliban



China told a visiting Taliban delegation on Wednesday it expected the insurgent group to play an important role in ending Afghanistan's war and rebuilding the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Iran's Khamenei blames 'cowardly' United States for pause in nuclear talks





Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar advances into the quarter-finals after beating Jamaica's Ricardo Brown



Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics have begun well for Team India with Badminton ace PV Sindhu and Archer Atanu Das winning in their respective games and progressing into the next round, now Indian boxer Satish Kumar has entered the quarter-finals of the men's +91 kg super heavyweight category.



