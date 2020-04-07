Morning news brief: Stories of surviving COVID-19, Trump hints at retaliation and more

'Why wouldn't there be': Trump hints at retaliation if India doesn't send anti-malarial drug





Trump added he saw no reason why India would not lift the hold on the US order of the medicine.

UN refrains from directly blaming Russia for Syria hospital attacks



A UN board of inquiry investigating attacks on civilian establishments in Syria, including hospitals, has refrained from directly holding Russia responsible, according to a summary of its report published Monday.

WHO slams 'colonial mentality', says COVID-19 vaccines won't be tested in Africa



World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said Africa would not become a testing ground for any vaccines against COVID-19.

Pain, solitude, fear: Stories of surviving COVID-19



12 people from different parts of the world who have survived COVID-19 share emotional and harrowing stories of the pain and fear after catching the virus.


