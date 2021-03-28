Morning news brief: Stabbing in Vancouver kills one, countries condemn Myanmar's bloodiest day, and more

Morning news brief Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Morning news brief: The biggest stories of the morning - from the global reaction to Myanmar's bloodiest day, to the ongoing Suez Canal blockade update - we have it all. Click on the headline to read the full story.
One dead, several wounded after stabbing attack in Vancouver
Washington condemns China's 'baseless sanctions' against US officials over Xinjiang
Following China and EU, Japan set to issue digital vaccine passports
Military chiefs from US and its allies condemn Myanmar crackdown
Support for Angela Merkel's party falls further in Germany, new poll reveals
Opening arguments set to begin in George Floyd murder trial
Global COVID-19 caseload tops 126.6 million
Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Watch: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh