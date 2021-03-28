Morning news brief: Stabbing in Vancouver kills one, countries condemn Myanmar's bloodiest day, and more

Morning news brief: The biggest stories of the morning - from the global reaction to Myanmar's bloodiest day, to the ongoing Suez Canal blockade update - we have it all. Click on the headline to read the full story.

One dead, several wounded after stabbing attack in Vancouver



Washington condemns China's 'baseless sanctions' against US officials over Xinjiang

Following China and EU, Japan set to issue digital vaccine passports

Military chiefs from US and its allies condemn Myanmar crackdown

Support for Angela Merkel's party falls further in Germany, new poll reveals

Opening arguments set to begin in George Floyd murder trial

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 126.6 million

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat





Watch: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh