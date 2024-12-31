An arrest warrant has been issued for the impeached, suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after his attempt to impose martial law on the country.

Advertisment

The Israeli army said that it had intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory. No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department said that a China state-sponsored actor was behind a cyber breach that compromised some unclassified documents.

Finally, a “brazen and heartless” shooting at a convenience store in New York’s Bronx injured six, including a 12-year-old and her mother, who was used as a human shield.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

Arrest warrant issued for suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol

Advertisment

South Korea on Tuesday (Dec 31) issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. The arrest warrant comes after Yoon's short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.

Israel intercepts missile launched by Yemen Houthis; no casualties so far

The Israeli army on Monday (Dec 30) said that it had, once again, intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen. The missile was intercepted before it crossed into the Israeli territory.

US Treasury confirms cyber breach linked to China-backed hacker

The US Treasury on Monday (Dec 30) told Congress that earlier this month a China state-sponsored actor was behind a cyber breach that successfully accessed some of its workstations.

‘Brazen’ shooting injures six, including a 12-year-old, in New York’s Bronx

Six people, including a 12-year-old, were injured in a shooting on Monday in New York’s Bronx, a region infamous for gang violence.

Watch | Syrian rulers target 'Assad militia members'