Morning news brief: Saudi-led coalition op, Russian hackers target US plant, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

In retaliation to Aramco attack, Saudi-led coalition has launched an operation in Yemen. Russian hackers targetted Kansas nuclear plant, said US Department of Justice. In Ukraine war, main goal is the liberation of Donbass, said a Russian general.

Ukraine war: Main goal is the liberation of Donbass, says Russian general

Amid reports of a seventh Russian general being killed, Russia's senior general Sergei Rudskoi suggested that the country's military forces would have their "main goal" of taking control over Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

In retaliation to Aramco attack, Saudi-led coalition launches op in Yemen

A military operation has been started by the Saudi-led coalition, who is fighting in Yemen against Houthis, on Saturday. The action has been taken to stop attacks on its oil facilities and "protect global energy sources," reported Saudi state media.

Russian hackers targetted Kansas nuclear plant: US Department of Justice

The US Department of Justice said a nuclear power plant in Kansas was the target of hackers organised by Russia's spy agency.

Watch: US President Biden calls for unity among democracies ahead of meeting with Polish President Duda