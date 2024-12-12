New Delhi

The embattled president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, struck a defiant tone over his martial law decree, saying he was ready to face the impeachment and fight to the end. President Yoon said that he took the decision to protect the democracy of the country and said that the attempt was a legal decision to "prevent the collapse" of democracy and counter the "parliamentary dictatorship" of the opposition. Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly invited China's Xi to his Jan 20 inauguration. It was not clear whether Jinping has accepted the invitation. In major development from India, the country's top court has listed eight factors that must be taken into account while deciding alimony in divorce settlement cases.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines to read more.

S Korea President Yoon remains defiant over martial law, says 'will fight to the end'

Advertisment

South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a shocking televised address on Thursday (Dec 12), defended his decision to declare martial law in the country last week which left the people shocked.

Trump invites Xi to attend Jan 20 inauguration as Beijing braces for massive tariffs: Report

Advertisment

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to his January 20 inauguration ceremony. CBS News reported that Trump extended the invitation in early November, days after his Nov 5 election. It was not clear whether Jinping has accepted the invitation.

Meta restores global outages after WhatsApp, Instagram go down, ChatGPT goes offline

Meta announced that they are “99 per cent of the way there” in solving a blackout they were facing because of which people were not able to access Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

India: SC devises eight-point formula for deciding alimony amid outrage over techie’s death

The Supreme Court of India listed eight points that are required to be considered while deciding the permanent alimony amount during the hearing of a divorce settlement case.

French President Emmanuel Macron Vows To Name New PM Within Hours

French President Emmanuel Macron is looking to name a new prime minister in the next 48 hours, he said at a gathering with leaders from across the political spectrum on Tuesday.