Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine conflict, North Korea missile test and more

Russia cannot have NATO creeping into Ukraine anymore, Putin spokesman says





Russia launched its military buildup along the Ukrainian border because it could no longer "tolerate" NATO's eastward expansion and "gradual invasion" of Ukraine, according to a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



North Korea conducts fourth test, fires missile from Pyongyang airport, says South Korea





South Korea's military reported that North Korea has fired another projectile into the ocean off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula—the fourth test this month—from an airport in its capital city of Pyongyang on Monday (January 17).

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at age of 83, says relative





Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more. He passed away at the age of 83 after suffering a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at his home in Delhi late on Sunday. He was a recipient of the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan.



