Morning news brief: Russia ready to offer weapons to allies, Trump claims FBI agents stole his passport & more

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that Russia is ready to offer some of its "most advanced weapons" to its allies to work together to develop military technology. In other news, the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday ordered Twitter Inc. to provide papers from a former employee to Elon Musk to calculate the number of spam and bot accounts, as the billionaire attempts to cancel the $44 billion deal. Finally, former US president Donald Trump claimed that FBI agents "stole" his passports during the raid on August 8.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to offer its ‘most advance weapons’ to allies

Noting that the Russian weapons are far advanced from the competition, Putin said that Moscow cherishes its strong ties with Latin America, Asia and Africa, “and is ready to offer partners and allies the most modern types of weapons – from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Twitter ordered to submit documents to Elon Musk from a fired employee regarding bot accounts

Reportedly, the court wants Twitter to submit documents and files from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, who Musk claims is a key person related to the real numbers behind the bot accounts.

Donald Trump claims his passports 'stolen' by FBI agents during the August 8 raid

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” said Trump on his social media platform.

The Republican leader further added, “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

