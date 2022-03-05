Morning news brief: Russia blocks Twitter and Facebook, ground report from Lviv, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Russia has blocked Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (March 4) reacted sharply to the decision of NATO to reject the no-fly zone over Ukraine. Also watch WION's ground report from Lviv.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Russia intensifies crackdown on 'fake' reports, blocks Twitter, Facebook

As Russia continues to make advances in Ukraine, a crackdown on media outlets and individuals, who fail to toe the Kremlin line on the invasion has intensified. Click Here to get live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis.

'Green light for bombing': Zelensky lashes out at NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone

Amid heightened tensions in eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (March 4) reacted sharply to the decision of NATO to reject the no-fly zone over Ukraine.

‘Cyber Armageddon’ in Europe: Thousands go offline following Russia-Ukraine war, says report

Many parts of Europe have been knocked off the internet after it encountered massive “cyberattacks” at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, news agency AFP reports.

At least three plots to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelensky foiled, say reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived at least three alleged assassination attempts in the last week, The Times reported.

WATCH | Gravitas: WION Ground Report from Lviv